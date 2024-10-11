Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 7,750.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lenovo Group Price Performance

Shares of LNVGY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.79. 51,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,322. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 1.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.