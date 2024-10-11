Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.04, but opened at $26.51. Li Auto shares last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 2,558,827 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.66.

Li Auto Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 7.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 2.6% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

