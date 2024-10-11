Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and traded as high as $60.30. Li Ning shares last traded at $57.40, with a volume of 16,666 shares.

Li Ning Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Li Ning Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.2516 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Li Ning’s previous dividend of $0.57.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.