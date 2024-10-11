Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Trading Up 9.1% – Here’s Why

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. 355,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 347,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.
