LifePro Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,083 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 2.0% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LifePro Asset Management owned approximately 0.31% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,900,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,400,000 after buying an additional 249,737 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,402,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,561,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 550.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 159,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 134,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,142,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after purchasing an additional 128,145 shares during the period.

Shares of DFSU opened at $37.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $37.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

