LifePro Asset Management Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Credit ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGCB. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

