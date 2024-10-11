LifePro Asset Management Has $4.17 Million Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 398,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,367 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment comprises approximately 2.6% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,509,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after buying an additional 6,019,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 102,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. Compass Point raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

