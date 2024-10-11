LifePro Asset Management Has $761,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,236 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,427,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143,562 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $417,752,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $712,600,000 after buying an additional 4,396,309 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $197,966,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $162,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $49.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

