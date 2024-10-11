LifePro Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $910.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $865.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $906.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $850.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

