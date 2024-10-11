LifePro Asset Management Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

LifePro Asset Management lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 118,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.12.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

