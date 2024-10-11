LifePro Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

LifePro Asset Management reduced its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.28.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.