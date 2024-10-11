LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LFST shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFST opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. LifeStance Health Group has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $33,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,683.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,318,000 after acquiring an additional 95,197 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,938,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 457,930 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,326,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

