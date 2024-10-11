Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) & ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Financial Comparison

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lion Electric and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 0 7 1 1 2.33 ZEEKR Intelligent Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

Lion Electric currently has a consensus target price of $1.52, suggesting a potential upside of 134.43%. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a consensus target price of $32.08, suggesting a potential upside of 30.49%. Given Lion Electric’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology.

This table compares Lion Electric and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -51.81% -26.26% -11.31% ZEEKR Intelligent Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lion Electric and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $226.53 million 0.65 -$103.77 million ($0.49) -1.32 ZEEKR Intelligent Technology $65.18 billion 0.09 -$1.18 billion N/A N/A

Lion Electric has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services. It operates in China, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Ningbo, China. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited.

