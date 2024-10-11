Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $6.18 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,509,028 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 805,495,934.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00303364 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $18.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
