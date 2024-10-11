Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $130.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Live Nation Entertainment traded as high as $112.03 and last traded at $111.82, with a volume of 38737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.59.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.85.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $3,417,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,525.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $9,637,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,702,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,956,212.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $3,417,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,525.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $50,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

