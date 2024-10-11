LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RAMP. StockNews.com cut shares of LiveRamp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised LiveRamp to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LiveRamp

LiveRamp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $24.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.33 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.92 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,491.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $244,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,440.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,491.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $495,471. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 4,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.