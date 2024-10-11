Loar (NYSE:LOAR) and Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Critical Contrast

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) and Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Park Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Park Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Park Aerospace and Loar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Aerospace 12.15% 6.27% 5.44% Loar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Loar 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Park Aerospace and Loar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Loar has a consensus price target of $75.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.24%. Given Loar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Loar is more favorable than Park Aerospace.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Park Aerospace and Loar”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Aerospace $56.00 million 4.76 $7.47 million $0.33 39.91 Loar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Park Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Loar.

Summary

Park Aerospace beats Loar on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Aerospace



Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts. The company also provides specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles; and specially designed materials for radome applications. In addition, it designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies, and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. The company was formerly known as Park Electrochemical Corp. and changed its name to Park Aerospace Corp. in July 2019. Park Aerospace Corp. was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Westbury, New York.

About Loar



Loar Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices. The company also provides auto throttles, lap-belt airbags, two-and three-point seat belts, water purification systems, fire barriers, polyimide washers and bushings, latches, hold-open and tie rods, temperature and fluid sensors and switches, carbon and metallic brake discs, fluid and pneumatic-based ice protection, RAM air components, sealing solutions, actuation devices, and others. It primarily serves commercial, business jet and general aviation, and defense markets. Loar Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

