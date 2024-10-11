Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in September

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lonza Group Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS LZAGY traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $60.77. 14,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

