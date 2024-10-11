Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd.

Lonza Group Price Performance

About Lonza Group

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.53. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

