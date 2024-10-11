Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Lifted to Buy at Loop Capital

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $300.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $250.00. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $273.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $278.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.46 and its 200 day moving average is $237.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.