LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 4,545.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $83.74. 128,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average of $73.81. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.36%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

