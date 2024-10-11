LVW Advisors LLC Buys 88,346 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,346 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up about 2.1% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $16,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,404,000. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $978,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 842,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of CGGO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. 127,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $30.61.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

