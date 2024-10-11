LVW Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.07.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.31. 929,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,491,231. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.43 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $237.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 79.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

