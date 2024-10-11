LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.07. The company had a trading volume of 229,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,758. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $130.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

