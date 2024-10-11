LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2,387.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 11,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.36. 11,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.91 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

