LVW Advisors LLC Sells 3,664 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $56.45. 1,966,950 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

