LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after acquiring an additional 290,401 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,930,000 after purchasing an additional 579,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,695,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,175,000 after buying an additional 170,464 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,671,000 after buying an additional 600,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,886,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

LYB opened at $94.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $88.46 and a twelve month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

