M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MHO
M/I Homes Price Performance
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at M/I Homes
In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,313,000 after purchasing an additional 95,437 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in M/I Homes by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 178,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after buying an additional 64,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 7.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after acquiring an additional 50,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in M/I Homes by 3.0% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,219,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,272,000 after acquiring an additional 35,558 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than M/I Homes
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.