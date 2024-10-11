M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MHO

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHO traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.67. 3,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,979. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M/I Homes has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $173.86.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,313,000 after purchasing an additional 95,437 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in M/I Homes by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 178,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after buying an additional 64,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 7.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after acquiring an additional 50,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in M/I Homes by 3.0% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,219,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,272,000 after acquiring an additional 35,558 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M/I Homes

(Get Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.