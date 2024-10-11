Macquarie Reiterates Outperform Rating for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Macquarie in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKD

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 1.4 %

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $777.54 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 51.31% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 15.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.