MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $99.81 and last traded at $99.85. 284,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 748,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.50.

Several research firms recently commented on MMYT. Bank of America raised their target price on MakeMyTrip from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.28.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $254.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,125,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,773,000 after purchasing an additional 74,951 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $502,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at about $6,470,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

