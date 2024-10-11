Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys 28,969 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,969 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 527,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BTT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.58. 50,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,273. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

