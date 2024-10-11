Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up about 2.0% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,787,000 after buying an additional 484,087 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 23,422.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 279,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,841,000 after purchasing an additional 278,722 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,527,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 800.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,186,000 after purchasing an additional 128,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,633,000.

Shares of VIS traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.10. 13,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,673. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $183.29 and a 12 month high of $264.83.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

