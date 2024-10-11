Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 129,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.74. 36,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,429. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $89.30.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

