Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UJAN. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,438,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,958,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 3,439.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 455,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 442,266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 28.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 58,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,195,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $38.14. 7,433 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $207.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

