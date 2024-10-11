Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Takes $493,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 30,548 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of KAPR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,074 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

