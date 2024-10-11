Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,525. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $173.24 and a fifty-two week high of $247.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.80 and its 200-day moving average is $223.14.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

