MANEKI One Day Volume Tops $8.66 Million (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. In the last week, MANEKI has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One MANEKI token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MANEKI has a total market capitalization of $41.67 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000088 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.43 or 0.00254690 BTC.

About MANEKI

MANEKI launched on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz. The official website for MANEKI is manekineko.world.

Buying and Selling MANEKI

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00442409 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $8,318,198.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

According to CryptoCompare, "MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00442409 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $8,318,198.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world."

