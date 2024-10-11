Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Truist Financial

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $275.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.

MANH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.71.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $297.47 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $182.97 and a 12 month high of $297.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,872,615.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth $77,433,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,705,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 448.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,629,000 after purchasing an additional 131,381 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 173.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 103,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 385,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,898,000 after buying an additional 82,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.