Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31), with a volume of 33342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.32).

Manolete Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92. The firm has a market cap of £43.76 million, a PE ratio of 5,000.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.44.

About Manolete Partners

(Get Free Report)

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.