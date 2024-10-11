Mantle Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62.21 Million (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Mantle token can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mantle has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Mantle has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and $62.21 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,841,707 tokens. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

