Maple Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $66.07 Million (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. Maple has a market capitalization of $66.07 million and $2.00 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maple has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Maple coin can currently be bought for $17.05 or 0.00028148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maple Profile

Maple’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maple is maple.finance.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple (MPL) is a cryptocurrency on Ethereum, revolutionizing lending in decentralized finance. It bridges traditional finance and blockchain, empowering institutions to offer undercollateralized loans. MPL holders shape protocol decisions, earn fees through lending, and stake for rewards and risks. Founded in 2019 by industry experts Sidney Powell and Joe Flanagan, Maple transforms capital markets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

