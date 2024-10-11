Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Update

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 374.4% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance

MGMLF stock traded up C$0.00 on Thursday, reaching C$0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,758. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. Maple Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.07.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

