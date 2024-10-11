Marcum Wealth LLC Has $557,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $110.88 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.28.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

