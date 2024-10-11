Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 32 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after acquiring an additional 309,592 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,655,089,000 after purchasing an additional 108,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Stryker by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,040,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,209,912,000 after buying an additional 101,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $353.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.96 and a 200-day moving average of $343.00. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $374.63. The firm has a market cap of $134.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.37.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

