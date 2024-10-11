Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 711 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 235,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 107,139 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $62.39 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $65.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.09.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.4773 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

