Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 512,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,126,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,701 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 19,726 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,031,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,349,000 after purchasing an additional 125,095 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,560.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

MMC opened at $223.53 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $232.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.35%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.