Mather Group LLC. Has $337,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $82.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.07. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,801. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.