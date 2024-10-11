Mather Group LLC. Sells 148 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $156.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.47. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $164.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,692.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total value of $102,879.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,692.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,415 shares of company stock worth $673,387. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

