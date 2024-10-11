Mather Group LLC. Sells 322 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $193.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.72 and a 200-day moving average of $153.83. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $195.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

