Mather Group LLC. Sells 6,998 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 299,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,866,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 164,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 46,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $49.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $50.57.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

